A New Foo Fighters Album In March???


The internet is buzzing with a rumour that the Foo Fighters are coming out with a new album in March!

According to UK Radio presenter Chris Moyles there is...

 

Time will tell.

It's been tough 10 months for the Foo Fighters and fans as beloved drummer Taylor Hawkins passed away hours before a show back in March of 2022.

Read more on this here

Rock!

Foord 

