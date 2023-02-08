A New Foo Fighters Album In March???
The internet is buzzing with a rumour that the Foo Fighters are coming out with a new album in March!
According to UK Radio presenter Chris Moyles there is...
New Foo Fighters album being released next month apparently pic.twitter.com/7SVgbiWXrH— Foo Fighters UK (@FooFightersUK) February 7, 2023
Time will tell.
It's been tough 10 months for the Foo Fighters and fans as beloved drummer Taylor Hawkins passed away hours before a show back in March of 2022.
