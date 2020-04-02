A Springsteen Tune For Our Healthcare Professionals

Shortly after the events of 9/11, Bruce Springsteen released his album 'The Rising'. The songwriting on the album was primarily focused on the aftermath of that tragedy. One song from The Rising album has been playing in my head though lately. Into The Fire is a song written about firefighters and first responders responding to the World Trade Centre attacks. It's about what firefighters and first responders do in these situations...not run away from the fire like the rest of us would/should do, but running towards the fire.

Now here we are in the year 2020 facing a crisis that we really can't compare to anything we've faced before and I'm hearing stories of that same human courage but in our healthcare professionals. They are the ones running towards this fire. 77 healthcare workers have tested positive for COVID-19 here in Alberta...imagine what that number is of healthcare professionals affected throughout all of Canada, or all of North America, or the world for that matter.

Thank-You isn't a big enough word.

"I need your kiss, but love and duty called you someplace higher

Somewhere up the stairs, into the fire"

"May your strength give us strength

May your faith give us faith

May your hope give us hope

May your love give us love"