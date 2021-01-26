A Star Wars Tribute to Eddie Van Halen Who would have turned 66 today
Jawa performs 'Eruption' as a tribute to Eddie Van Halen who would have have celebrated his 66th Birthday today (Jan. 26th)
A Jawa Plays Eruption: A Tribute to Edward Van Halen is exactly that!! This was an extremely FUN way to pay respects to a musical Legend and to also challenge myself to recreate Eddie's amazing solo, frame by frame via stop motion animation. Is it perfect? Of course not, that's impossible and nothing ever is :-) The Jawa is a stop motion puppet I fabricated and the guitar is the 1:4 scale (16inch) Mini Guitar (#EVH-004) that I further customized. The set......well, that's from/for something entirely different!! Hope you have as fun watching as I had creating :-) :-) :-)
A Mural has also been put up in Eddie's honour in Hollywood, California, which you can read up more on here.
The world lost Eddie in 2020 after a battle with cancer.
RiP Eddie Van Halen,
Chris Foord
