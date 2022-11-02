A Top 5 Christmas Wishlist - For the Rockaholic In Your Life
Certain people are so difficult to buy for - but thankfully if you have a rocker on your Christmas list, we've got your back.
Here are some gifts sure to impress:
1) BIBLICAL - ROB HALFORD AUTOBIOGRAPHY
PREMIERE COLLECTIBLES
2) For the Lady Rockers... OZZY OSBOURNE MAKEUP?!
There are a ton of products to choose from - Bat eyeshadow palette, Coffin eyeshadow, lipsticks, glosses, makeup bags, etc.
Every PrinCESS of Darkness dream.
rocknrollbeauty.com
3) For the one who enjoys cocktails... METALLICA BLACKENED WHISKEY
This liquor was curated using the sounds of Metallica - how cool?!
Blackenedwhiskey.com
4) Robert Plant Christmas Ornament - Who WOULDN'T Want This?!
Etsy/OrnamentallyYou
5) LEGO - Fender Stratocaster
Speaking from experience - this one's a win for the musician on your list.
Indigo/LEGO