A Very Terry Christmas is going down at the Loose Moose Theatre Today (Thursday), Tomorrow (Friday) and Saturday!

We got to talk to Terry all about 'A Very Terry Christmas'!



You can get your tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/evening-shows-1083779



"Get ready to give'r with me Terry, Shank and Trish this Holiday season. I do solemnly promise to make your Christmas shine a little brighter. Gather the in-laws, outlaws or brothers from another mother. This show is back, and guaranteed to put some spit shine on your Christmas.

A white lie about a Christmas bonus leads Terry and Trish down a troublesome path of generosity and overspending that might just ruin their Christmas.

We got cold ones, a wild gift exchange with the audience, live Metal Karaoke, plenty of rock kicks AND a post show meet and greet with the cast.

Tickets are selling fast, so get yours while you can! Only $20." - Terry Cahill