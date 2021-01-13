Aaron Rodgers Will Host Jeopardy!

Aaron Rodgers is no dummy. It was just announced that he will become a guest host on Jeopardy. I’ll be honest – when I think of potential jeopardy hosts a NFL Quarteback is very, VERY far from the top of that list….but here we are. Here is Rodgers telling Pat McAfee about Alex Trebek being his idol growing up and the opportunity to host Jeopardy.

Now Aaron Rodgers is no stranger to Jeopardy…you may remember he beat out an astronaut and Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary to win $50,000 for charity back in 2015.





Anyways, before Aaron Rodgers hosts that Jeopardy episode he’s gotta lead the Green Bay Packers past the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday!