AC/DC's Brian Johnson And Malcolm Young Once Tried To Lure The Loch Ness Monster
I can't believe this didn't work for them.
Brian Johnson recently detailed a story to NME about a time when him and Malcolm Young came up with a "clever" way to lure the Loch Ness monster while they were hammered.
They decided that the use of fireworks would do the trick.
