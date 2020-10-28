iHeartRadio
AC/DC's Brian Johnson And Malcolm Young Once Tried To Lure The Loch Ness Monster

I can't believe this didn't work for them.

 

Brian Johnson recently detailed a story to NME about a time when him and Malcolm Young came up with a "clever" way to lure the Loch Ness monster while they were hammered.

They decided that the use of fireworks would do the trick.

CLICK HERE to read the entire story. It's very precious. 

 

 

