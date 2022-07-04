Alanis Morissette Tribute To Taylor Hawkins

Alanis Morrisette paid tribute to her friend and former drummer Taylor Hawkins on the weekend. Taylor was her drummer from 1995 to 1997 and back in 2018 he said if it weren’t for Alanis he "wouldn't be here" and would "probably be delivering pizza”.

While onstage at a show in London, Alanis paid tribute to Hawkins during her first two songs and while playing her hit song, "Ironic". Photos of Taylor Hawkins flashed onscreen as well as a message that read "In memory of Taylor Hawkins."

Alanis will be part of the Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts coming up in London and LA in the fall, JD and I are going to the LA show…no big deal.