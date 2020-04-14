Alberta Ghostbusters Helping Out During COVID-19

The Alberta Ghostbusters are local registered non profit charity who raise money for local charitys. Usually they are raising money for the Alberta Childrens Hospital and the Stollery Children's hospital, but now they are directing their skills to help out of health care workers in an amazing way.



They have teamed up with the men and woman from the props department for the new Ghostbusters movie that was shot here in Alberta, Fusee33, the 501st Badlands Garrison and some other local cosplay groups to provide face shields, gowns, hats, masks and just different things to make health care workers lives easier and safer while they work to help out Albertans.

They have a GoFund me going to raise money to continue to keep making essential items for healthcare workers. You can help out here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/alberta-ghostbusters-covid19-materials-fundraiser

The Alberta Ghostbusters provide a lot of joy to Calgarians! One of the Alberta Ghostbusters did this video up for my son Nixon on his 7th birthday. He absolutely loved it!

Nixon just had a Ghostbuster send him this. Super cool. He’s been reading messages for 2 hours straight haha. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/dUJSt0l2w5 — Jesse Modz (@jessemodz) March 17, 2020

Way to go guys!