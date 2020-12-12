Alberta Just Released A New Covid Commercial Targeting Parties
Your Alberta Government has just released a new commercial showing how easily covid can spread, espeicially at parties.
This year is a shit show for so many, families and friends have to stay away from each other all because of a damn virus.
By all means check in on your friends and family... Texts, call, zoom meetings, it all helps.
Check out the commercial below, ole Covid is quite the party animal!....er, but be safe. For more info on Covid, see here: https://covidloves.ca
We got this Calgary, stay strong.
Chris Foord
Nobody loves a good time more than Covid. No matter who you invite, he can crash the party. See how you can keep Covid out at https://covidloves.ca
