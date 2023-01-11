Alex Singleton Recaps The 2022 Season!
Former Calgary Stameder Alex Singleton has had quite the year with the Denver Bronco's this year.
Alex Singleton holds the record for most tackles in a single game in Broncos history with 21. He also is tied with S Eric Brown for the second-most tackles ever in a game in franchise history with 20. He had both of those games this year.
After the final Bronco's game of the year "Alex Singleton finished the game with 7 solo tackles putting him at second most in franchise history for a single season at 100. He already broke the combined tackles record by 22 with 163:"
Cool to see him getting the love and attention he deserves. Check this interview out he just did with the Broncos!
“We faced a ton of adversity, and we came together. … We became a team.”@alexsingleton49 joined #LetsDrive to recap the 2022 season, his friendship with @josey_jewell & more: pic.twitter.com/I3u4iwcI4p— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 11, 2023