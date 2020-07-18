Alex Trebek Has A Book Coming Out

Alex Trebek is coming out with a book! The Cancer surviving, Canadian born Trebek will finally talk about his life including Marriage, Parenthood, spirituallity and ofcourse his career among many other stories like the time he ate to many pot brownies by accident. .. Oh, you don't know that one? A few years ago on the mighty Howard Stern show, Alex spoke of a time in the 70's in Malibu that he ate like 5 hash brownies and ended up not leaving his friends for 3 days.

'The Answer Is....." is set up in a question and answer style like the TV show Jeopardy which he has hosted since its inception in 1984.

Alex continues to fight cancer and has received the Order Of Canada, he also plans to go back to hosting Jeopardy once the pandemic is over.

'The Answer Is.....Reflections on My LIfe' comes out on Tuesday, July 21st and you can read up and order here.

And yes Alex does talk about the SNL spoof! (Bonus: Jim Carey plays Matthew McConaughey - The entire skit is Gold)

Rock!

Chris Foord