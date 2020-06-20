All I Can Say - A Shannon Hoon Documentary

I remember the first time I heard Blind Melon and saw their video for No Rain; I was in Hawaii in a hotel room with bandages all over my shoulders as i was recovering from a sunburn. With flu like symptoms all day I remember two bright spots and both because of MTV. 1st was this temendous and calming song with a lit up video starring a girl dressed up as a bumble bee. It brought a smile to face that i needed and I totally dug the tune! 2nd was Beavis and Butthead funny enough.

A Couple years later and in a much different environment; as i was pulling in to the esso on hwy 1 heading east into Medicine Hat I heard that Shannoon Hoon had died. I just sat in the seismic truck and said a little prayer for him before hopping out to fill up.

Shannoon Hoon in 1990 picked up a video camera and started filming himself for the next five years. That includes joining Blind Melon to having his daughter and everything in between. On June 26th on Virtual cinemas all over the world All I Can Say will be available for us to see in to Shannon's world.

Below there is some footage from another documentary that I believe will give you an idea of what to expect, but expect the unexpected. For more information on All I Can Say and how to watch click here. (Release date is June 26, 2020)

RiP Shannon,

Chris Foord