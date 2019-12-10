"All I Want For Christmas is the Beautiful People"
Mariah Carey meet Marilyn Manson...
Here we have an unlikely mash-up that you can suggest to your kids teacher for them to sing at this years Christmas Concert.
I introduce you to Mariah Manson.... "All I Want For Christmas is the Beautiful People"
CONTESTS
-
Jesse & JD's $20,000 Christmas Secret WishNominate a deserving family today! We could deliver the Christmas of their dreams.
-
Alexisonfire TicketsListen to The Krys Stewart Show all week to win tickets!
-
CJAY 92 Music DirectorsRate Our Rock to win $200 CASH!