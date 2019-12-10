iHeartRadio
Instagram Snapchat
929292
Sms*

"All I Want For Christmas is the Beautiful People"

manson

Mariah Carey meet Marilyn Manson...

Here we have an unlikely mash-up that you can suggest to your kids teacher for them to sing at this years Christmas Concert.

I introduce you to Mariah Manson.... "All I Want For Christmas is the Beautiful People"

CONTESTS

WIN MORE!