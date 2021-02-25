Am I An Idiot For Loving This Post Malone Cover Of Hootie And The Blowfish?

I've never been the kind of person to believe in guilty pleasures. I was taught by my dad to like whatever the hell I want to like and not give a damn about what other people think. However...does that still apply to this song?

I guess Post Malone has some kind of partnership with Pokemon, which is just fine by me (I don't care very much about Pokemon but I am convinced I'll marry Post Malone). However, to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Pokemon there was a decision made for Post to cover "I Only Wanna Be With You" by Hootie and the Blowfish.

Guys....I really like it.

Give it a listen: