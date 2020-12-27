An Intact Fast Food Stall Uncovered In Pompeii - from 79AD!

Archeology is pretty cool and when items or things that seem common place in the past just as they are common now is even more interesting, well for me anway y'know like hashpipes.

Recently Archeologist’s who were digging in Pompeii came across what seems to be a fast food stall. Reports of Java beans in jars and animal remains have also been found in the area. The best part has to be that the actual structure is still intact with jars and paintings on the sides.

Pompeii was drowned by flow of lava from a nearby Volcano - Mount Vesuvius that had erupted just over 2000 years ago.

Pink Floyd, played a legendary show there back in the 70’s to an audience of zero…and it was very cool!

Check out more on this story here and rock out to some Pink Floyd below.

Rock!

Chris Foord