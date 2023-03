As an Albertan, hell as a Canadian...when you hear "FUBAR" we only think of one thing...

But now when someone says "Hey have you seen FUBAR?" they may be talking about the new show with Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is starring in his first small-screen series and weirdly for us, its called FUBAR.

It comes out May 25th on NETFLIX.

It won't happen in Season one...but lets hope Terry can get himself involved in Season 2.