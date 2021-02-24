Axl Rose on Scooby-Doo?

Did anyone know that Scooby Doo was still a thing? Well I guess it is, and there is a new episode of ‘Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?’ airing tomorrow (Thursday) and Axl Rose has quite the cameo.

When Scooby and the gang get their Mystery Machine van stolen by a group of mud men while traveling Route 66, they run into Axl Rose at a nearby diner. They were very generous on how they portrayed Axl Rose, they didn’t make him look like he’s been enjoying the pancakes and bacon at the Diner for the past 20 years…it looks like ol Axl from the 80’s.

Here’s the premise for the episode

After Axl reveals that he's been close friends with Scooby and Shaggy for some time, other members of the gang start to disappear. Scoob, Shag and Axl are left to find their friends and solve the mystery.

Axl's Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? episode airs Thursday at 7pm MST on Boomerang.