Bare Knuckle Fighting Winner Flashes Crowd Then Gets Rich!

Over the weekend a video of this female fighter from Bare Knuckle Fighting went viral after she flashed the crowd after a victory!



The fighters name is Tia Emery, and she says flashing the crowd ended up being a big brain business move cause her OnlyFans account shot to the moon after the flash!



"Holy moly Instagram, 100k followers from like 45, my OnlyFans went from maybe 40 to 2,500, something like that."



Tia charged $10 a month to access her content and she was making around $400 a month. Since the flash shes projected to pull in $25,000 a month and $300,000 a year!



“If you missed it, in her BKFC debut, Tia Emery, a former LFL football player, knocked out opponent Rung-Arun Khunchai with an uppercut and hook combo that sent her crashing to the canvas. As the ref called an end to the fight, Tai jumped on the ropes, pulled down her sports bra, and flashed her boobs to the unexpected Bangkok crowd.”



*WARNING SIDE BOOB*

Welp, thats one way to celebrate a win. Welcome to BKFC! 🙈👀



“Interesting celebration, haven’t seen that one before” pic.twitter.com/cWT5TeUo1X — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) September 3, 2022