Be Part Of Metallica's '72 Seasons' Global Premiere!

Metallica is releasing its new album 72 Seasons on April 14 and you can be part of history with what is being hyped as "the biggest listening party." (We had all the details back in January!)

Be there for the global premiere on April 13. Grab your tickets here!

Check out the T-shirt they are releasing for it ..

Metallica will be in Edmonton for its No Repeat shows in August 2024, grab those tickets here.

Rock!

Foord