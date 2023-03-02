iHeartRadio
Be Part Of Metallica's 72 Seasons Global Premiere! Grab Tickets Now!


Metallica are releasing their new album 72 Seasons' on Friday, April 14th and you can be part of history with the biggest Listening party....

 

 

Be part of Metallica history and be there for the Global Premiere on Thursday, April 13th. Grab your tickets here!

Check out the T-shirt they are releasing for it ..

 

Metallica will be in Edmonton for their No Repeat shows in August of 2024, grab those tickets here.

Rock!

Foord 

