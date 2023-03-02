Be Part Of Metallica's 72 Seasons Global Premiere! Grab Tickets Now!
Metallica are releasing their new album 72 Seasons' on Friday, April 14th and you can be part of history with the biggest Listening party....
⚠️ METALLICA: 72 SEASONS - GLOBAL PREMIERE 🗓️ APRIL 13, ONE NIGHT ONLY 🎬 IN CINEMAS WORLDWIDE 🌎— Metallica (@Metallica) March 2, 2023
Tickets now on sale for the worldwide listening party of 72 Seasons, happening a day before its release!
Get your ticket at https://t.co/zeglRWOBTb. pic.twitter.com/2vWDn1whcl
Be part of Metallica history and be there for the Global Premiere on Thursday, April 13th. Grab your tickets here!
Check out the T-shirt they are releasing for it ..
Coming to see the 72 Seasons Global Premiere in theaters on April 13? Make sure to order your official Listening Party T-Shirt, created exclusively for the event!— Metallica (@Metallica) March 2, 2023
➡ https://t.co/xu945wpXHQ pic.twitter.com/fFcEpscJw4
Metallica will be in Edmonton for their No Repeat shows in August of 2024, grab those tickets here.
Rock!
Foord