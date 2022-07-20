Beastie Boys Will Get A Street Named After Them-And You Know The Place

The Beastie Boys have been trying to get a street named after themselves since 2014. Well it has finally been approved!

"the corner of Ludlow Street and Rivington Street — depicted on the cover of Beastie Boys' 1989 second studio album, 'Paul's Boutique' — will be named "Beastie Boys Square" - Pitchfork

There is a park in Brooklyn named Adam Yauch Park which was named after "MCA" Yauch who sadly passed away from Cancer a few years back.

For more on this story click here.

Rock!

Chris Foord