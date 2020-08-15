Bison Attack In South Dakota *nsfw
A woman got attacked by a bison in South Dakota yesterday. She was knocked unconscious and eventually flown to hospital where it was reported that she had no significant injuries so that's good. In all fairness the bison was protecting a baby calf; The woman approached after she got off her bike. DON'T DO THAT!
The footage is scary and the commentary is explaining exactly whats happening.
*caution it's pretty graphic and the video also contains F-bombs.
Chris Foord
CONTESTS
-
Rate Our RockYou could win $500 EVERY month, just Rate Our Rock!
-
QUEEN FLASH VIP ExperienceLIVE MUSIC is BACK, now with social distancing! Listen to 92 Minutes of Non Stop Rock for your chance to win a Hotel & Concert Package for 4.