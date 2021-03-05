Black Sabbath For Toddlers!

Twinkle Twinkle Little Rock Star have released some new covers for the Toddlers and this time around it's Black Sabbath's Turn!

YAAAAAWN, My god that'll put you to sleep in a hurry... (The real version of Paranoid is below if you need to wake up)

Twinkle Twinkle Little Rock Star was thought up by a parent who wanted to pass down the great music of our generation.

135 songs ranging from Lady Gaga to Metallica have already been performed by the Roma Music Group who run Twinkle Twinkle Little Rock Star.

Check out more on them here.

Chris Foord

Other Lullaby Versions of Black Sabbath include:

1. Paranoid

2. Iron Man

3. War Pigs / Luke’s Wall

4. Children of the Grave

5. N.I.B.

6. Planet Caravan

7. Heaven and Hell

8. Changes

9. Sabbath Bloody Sabbath

10. Sweet Leaf