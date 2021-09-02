Blackened - A New Whiskey, By Metallica & Willett Distillery

Metallica have teamed up with Willett Distillery for your new favourite Rye Whiskey - Blackened.

"The original idea with Blackened was to create something new, exciting, and unique that connected with both our fans and whiskey enthusiasts — something that stood on its own and was hopefully respected. The next step was to expand on Blackened's foundation, to push the possibilities of the marriage of music and whiskey even further. When we visited Willett Distillery in 2019 and saw the passion and craftsmanship that goes into every drop they produce, we knew we had found kindred spirits. Teaming up with the Kulsveen family to kick off the 'Master… Series' with Willett was the natural next step in Blackened's evolution." - Lars Ulrich (Drummer from Metallica)

I can't wait to hear what JD Our Whiskey connoisseur from CJAY Mornings has to say about this!

To order your bottle click here.

Rock!

Chris Foord

