Blink 182 Member Tom DeLonge Sends Heartfelt Message To Matt Skiba

Every Millennial wet themselves when they found out that Tom DeLonge was back in Blink 182 after a 6 year hiatus.

Thing is, even with Tom's Departure in Blink 182 continued on with the help of Matt Skiba and they did a fine job.

Then Mark Hoppus had to go a fight cancer and that changed a lot of things including brining Tom and Mark closer again.

So with Tom's return, Matt is out of Blink 182.

So Tom DeLonge did the right thing and reached out...

...AND NOW FOR GREAT NEWS: BLINK 182 ARE COMING TO CALGARY!

Tickets go on sale Monday and you can grab them by clicking here.

Chris Foord