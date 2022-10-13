Blink-182's Tom DeLonge Sends Heartfelt Message To Matt Skiba

Every Millennial wet themselves when they found out that Tom DeLonge was back in blink-182 after a six-year hiatus.

Thing is, even with Tom's departure, blink-182 continued on with the help of Matt Skiba and they did a fine job. Then Mark Hoppus had to go a fight cancer and that changed a lot of things including bringing Tom and Mark closer again.

So with Tom's return, Matt is out of blink-182 – but Tom did the right thing and reached out... Of course we had all the details earlier today right HERE!

...AND THE GREAT NEWS FROM EARLIER THIS WEEK: BLINK-182 IS COMING TO CALGARY!

Tickets go on sale Monday and you can grab them by clicking here.

Rock!

Chris Foord