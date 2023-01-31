Bon Jovi's 'Livin' on a Prayer' Passes 1 Billion Views On Youtube!
Bon Jovi's video for "Livin' on A Prayer" is the latest to get over a billion YouTube views. The video was shot during concert rehearsals in Los Angeles in 1986.
Bon Jovi's "Livin' On A Prayer" now joins these rock songs with more than 1 Billion Views on YouTube!
Guns N' Roses - November Rain
Guns N' Roses - Sweet Child O' Mine
Audioslave - Like A Stone
Linkin Park - Numb
Queen - Bohemian Rhapsody
Red Hot Chilli Peppers - Californiacation
Evanescence - Bring Me To Life
Metallica - Nothing Else Matters
AC/DC - Thunderstruck
Nirvana - Smells Like Teen Spirit
System Of A Down - Chop Suey
Linkin Park - In The End
The Cranberries - Zombie
Bon Jovi - Its My Life