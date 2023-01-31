Bon Jovi's 'Livin' on a Prayer' Passes 1 Billion Views On Youtube!

Bon Jovi's video for "Livin' on A Prayer" is the latest to get over a billion YouTube views. The video was shot during concert rehearsals in Los Angeles in 1986.

Bon Jovi's "Livin' On A Prayer" now joins these rock songs with more than 1 Billion Views on YouTube!

Guns N' Roses - November Rain

Guns N' Roses - Sweet Child O' Mine

Audioslave - Like A Stone

Linkin Park - Numb

Queen - Bohemian Rhapsody

Red Hot Chilli Peppers - Californiacation

Evanescence - Bring Me To Life

Metallica - Nothing Else Matters



AC/DC - Thunderstruck

Nirvana - Smells Like Teen Spirit

System Of A Down - Chop Suey

Linkin Park - In The End

The Cranberries - Zombie

Bon Jovi - Its My Life