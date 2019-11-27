Brand New Billy Talent Song 'Forgiveness I + II'
Check out the brand new song Billy Talent dropped this morning called 'Forgiveness I + II'.
The release, which came as a complete surprise to fans, is the beginning of what is expected to be a very busy couple weeks for the band.
Look for a big Billy Talent annoucnement next week. Tour? New Album? Both?
We'll see.
Enjoy the new tune.
