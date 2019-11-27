iHeartRadio
Brand New Billy Talent Song 'Forgiveness I + II'

talent

Check out the brand new song Billy Talent dropped this morning called 'Forgiveness I + II'. 

The release, which came as a complete surprise to fans, is the beginning of what is expected to be a very busy couple weeks for the band. 

Look for a big Billy Talent annoucnement next week. Tour? New Album? Both? 

We'll see.

Enjoy the new tune.

