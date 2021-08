The Rolling Stones just released a new song, "Living In The Heart of Love" from the upcoming 40th-anniversary reissue of their album Tattoo You.

The song is one of nine unheard songs from the reissue's "Lost and Found" disc.

Tattoo You's reissue also features the live album Still Life: Wembley Stadium 1982.

The Tattoo You 40th anniversary set comes out October 22nd.

Check out the new tune here:



The Rolling Stones – ‘Living In The Heart Of Love’