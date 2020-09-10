Brand New Track From The Boss!
What a nice surprise for some this morning, a new tune dropped by The Boss! The song is called 'Letter To You'.
Pre-order Bruce Springsteen’s new album ‘Letter To You’ today: https://brucespringsteen.lnk.to/LTY-POID
Lyrics:
’Neath a crowd of mongrel trees
I pulled that bothersome thread Got down on my knees
Grabbed my pen and bowed my head
Tried to summon all that my heart finds true
And send it in my letter to you
Things I found out through hard times and good I wrote ’em all out in ink and blood
Dug deep in my soul and signed my name true
And sent it in my letter to you
In my letter to you
I took all my fears and doubts
In my letter to you
All the hard things I found out In my letter to you
All that I’ve found true
And I sent it in my letter to you
I took all the sunshine and rain
All my happiness and all my pain
The dark evening stars And the morning sky of blue
And I sent it in my letter to you
And I sent it in my letter to you In my letter to you
I took all my fears and doubts In my letter to you
All the hard things that I found out In my letter to you
All that I found true
And I sent it in my letter to you
I sent it in my letter to you
