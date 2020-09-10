Brand New Track From The Boss!

What a nice surprise for some this morning, a new tune dropped by The Boss! The song is called 'Letter To You'.



Pre-order Bruce Springsteen’s new album ‘Letter To You’ today: https://brucespringsteen.lnk.to/LTY-POID







Lyrics:



’Neath a crowd of mongrel trees

I pulled that bothersome thread Got down on my knees

Grabbed my pen and bowed my head

Tried to summon all that my heart finds true

And send it in my letter to you



Things I found out through hard times and good I wrote ’em all out in ink and blood

Dug deep in my soul and signed my name true

And sent it in my letter to you



In my letter to you

I took all my fears and doubts

In my letter to you

All the hard things I found out In my letter to you

All that I’ve found true

And I sent it in my letter to you



I took all the sunshine and rain

All my happiness and all my pain

The dark evening stars And the morning sky of blue

And I sent it in my letter to you



And I sent it in my letter to you In my letter to you

I took all my fears and doubts In my letter to you

All the hard things that I found out In my letter to you

All that I found true

And I sent it in my letter to you

I sent it in my letter to you