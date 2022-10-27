Bret Hart Talks Halloween At The Hart House, Wrestleween 2 and More!

Bret Hart talks with Jesse and JD about what it was like for kids trick or treating at the Hart House many years ago, Halloween in Calgary and WRESTLEWEEN 2 going down this weekend at the Victoria Pavilion!

Full Card for Dungeon Wrestling Saturday October 29th at the legendary Victoria Pavilion.



MAIN EVENT:

Harry Smith vs Nick Aldis

(Stu Hart Heritage Championship)



MAIN CARD

Brian Pillman Jr vs Chris Knight

Mo Jabari vs C.K Krimson

Chris Master vs Rohan

Bollywood Boyz vs Billington Bulldogs

Raj Singh vs Michael R. Blais

Zoe Sager vs Taryn From Accounting

Bruno Blanco vs The Prophets



4pm: Early access/Meet&greet

6pm: Bell Time



Halloween Costume Contest with some awesome giveaways



Family friendly/Kid friendly.

Fun event for the whole family.

Get your tickets here:

https://www.eventbrite.com/.../dungeon-wrestling-x...