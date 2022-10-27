Bret Hart Talks Halloween At The Hart House, Wrestleween 2 and More!
Bret Hart talks with Jesse and JD about what it was like for kids trick or treating at the Hart House many years ago, Halloween in Calgary and WRESTLEWEEN 2 going down this weekend at the Victoria Pavilion!
Full Card for Dungeon Wrestling Saturday October 29th at the legendary Victoria Pavilion.
MAIN EVENT:
Harry Smith vs Nick Aldis
(Stu Hart Heritage Championship)
MAIN CARD
Brian Pillman Jr vs Chris Knight
Mo Jabari vs C.K Krimson
Chris Master vs Rohan
Bollywood Boyz vs Billington Bulldogs
Raj Singh vs Michael R. Blais
Zoe Sager vs Taryn From Accounting
Bruno Blanco vs The Prophets
4pm: Early access/Meet&greet
6pm: Bell Time
Halloween Costume Contest with some awesome giveaways
Family friendly/Kid friendly.
Fun event for the whole family.
