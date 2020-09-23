Buy: 'Ace of Spades by Motorhead' Scented Candle
Well if you have all the Motorhead and Hawkwind albums all their posters and your Motorhead t-shirts are still hanging on by a thread what else can you do to commeorate one of the best rock had offer? How about a candle that smells like Lemmy!
Well kinda, staying away from genitalia (here's looking at you Gwyneth Paltrow) the Motorhead scented candle will give off a smoked whisky fragrance.
Tto purchase 'Ace Of Spades' by Motorhead candle click here...it's supposed to last over 70 hours!
Oh and guys, Lemmy never had a problem with women so this could come in handy for when the tinder date pops by.
Rock!
Chris Foord
CONTESTS
-
CJAY 92's $100,000 Name That Sound ContestName That Sound to win CASH every hour from 6am to 8pm!
-
Rate Our RockYou could win $500 EVERY month, just Rate Our Rock!