Calgary Area Golf Course Gets Visit From Joyriders

A couple dudes thought they would take a little joyride at Heritage Pointe Golf Club recently and caused a great deal of damage to the course.

Foothills RCMP are now looking for the suspects, who hit the golf course on mini motorized vehicles that look like little Jeeps.

Apparently these guys caused $3000 - $4000 in damage. So while it's a little funny that they would hit the golf course in mini vehicles, it ain't that cool.

CLICK HERE to read the full article and see the description of the two guys involved.