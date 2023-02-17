iHeartRadio
Instagram
929292
Sms*

Calgary Flames Organization Called Out As Being Negative


hubssScreenshot 2023-02-17 154504

The Calgary Flames were called out by Allan Walsh - Jonathon Huberdeau's agent last night....

 

 

Whatever the case, Flames coach Darryl Sutter is having none of it... 

 

Jonathon himself said that he never said that and those words were from his agents account. Hear what he had to say by clicking here. 

Perhaps a big win vs the Rangers Saturday night will uplift this team as they pursue the playoffs.

Go Flames Go

Foord 

12

CONTESTS

WIN MORE!