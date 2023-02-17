Calgary Flames Organization Called Out As Being Negative

The Calgary Flames were called out by Allan Walsh - Jonathon Huberdeau's agent last night....

The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again expecting a different result. Also, negativity sucks the joy right out of players. cc: @NHLFlames — Allan Walsh (@walsha) February 17, 2023

Whatever the case, Flames coach Darryl Sutter is having none of it...

Jonathon himself said that he never said that and those words were from his agents account. Hear what he had to say by clicking here.

Perhaps a big win vs the Rangers Saturday night will uplift this team as they pursue the playoffs.

Go Flames Go

Foord