Calgary Mask Bylaw In Place Until Mid December At Least
Obviously nobody wants to hear this news, but it's important we all stay aware of the plan.
The City of Calgary has decided to extend the face covering bylaw until at least mid December, which is when it will be reviewed again.
Remember though, this is all TEMPORARY! The more we all work together to protect each other from Covid, the quicker we'll be able to get back to normal.
Check out the video below for more info:
