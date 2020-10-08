Christmas Holidays is looking to be a little different this year because of Covid however we can all unite together cheering on our Canadian Jrs!

With the success of the of the NHL bubble in Edmonton, it was almost to easy to come up with this plan for this years tourny.

Now Canada are doing something a little extra special and they are brining out the "Hertiage Jersey"

(from TSN) The heritage jersey will feature a classic red base colour with a white maple leaf crest and white maple leaf accents on the sleeves, as well as a single white stripe.

“This jersey is an updated look from classic Team Canada jerseys that have been worn during some of Canada’s most memorable moments, and represents the pride Canadians have in our heritage and the game of hockey,” “Our partners at Nike have created a new design that fits in with the long line of historic Team Canada jerseys, and we know our players and fans alike will embrace the heritage jersey as part of Canada’s largest team.” - Tom Renney, chief executive officer of Hockey Canada.

To read the full story click here. The tournament kicks off Boxing Day and GO CANADA GO!

ROCK!

Chris Foord