Cannibal Corpse Release Video From New Album

I love a good dose of death metal, and nobody does it better than Cannibal Corpse!

The Death Metal gods from Florida released their 15th album this past Friday titled Violence Unimagined and it's another steady blast of awesomeness!

They also released a music video to accompany the 2nd song on the album, Necrogenic Resurrection...

Cannibal Corpse was the last band I saw live before Covid changed everything... Perhaps they'll be the first I see when it's over? Who knows but a sixth time seems really appealling right about now.

Rock!

Chris Foord