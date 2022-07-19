Carrie Underwood Covers Ozzy Osbourne

Carrie Underwood is a country music star who you probably know for singing songs about slicing up her cheating lovers ride…





Or maybe from Sunday night football?







Apparently she’s a rock fan! It started when she performed with Guns N Roses!







Now she’s covering Ozzy Osbourne!



The full song can be downloaded here: apple.co/carrieunderwoodams



This is what Carrie had to say about Ozzy and ‘Mama, I’m Coming Home’ "I have always been an Ozzy Osbourne fan, and 'Mama, I'm Coming Home' is one of my all-time favorite songs," "I've always thought it felt a lot like a country song, and I've wanted to cover it for a long time," she adds. "This was a really fun opportunity for me to be able to finally make that happen. I hope we've done Ozzy proud, and I hope he likes it."



Thoughts?