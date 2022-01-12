CAUGHT! Rapper Appeared to Having Sex During Panthers Game!
The Florida Panthers and Vancouver Canucks weren't the only ones scoring during their game last night at FLA Live Arena. Rapper Kodak Black was caught on Video doing 'it' in a suite during the game in front of everyone...
Kodak Black living his best life pic.twitter.com/LRcCiwxsjD— Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) January 12, 2022
It turns out they were just 'twerking'...
Not sure if the Red light went off when he was done.
Rock!
Chris Foord