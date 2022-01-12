iHeartRadio
Instagram Snapchat
929292
Sms*

CAUGHT! Rapper Appeared to Having Sex During Panthers Game!

pathersScreenshot 2022-01-12 113252

The Florida Panthers and Vancouver Canucks weren't the only ones scoring during their game last night at FLA Live Arena. Rapper Kodak Black was caught on Video doing 'it' in a suite during the game in front of everyone...

 

 

It turns out they were just 'twerking'...

Not sure if the Red light went off when he was done.

Rock!

Chris Foord

 

12

CONTESTS

WIN MORE!