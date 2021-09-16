Chad Anheliger - Calgary's Newest UFC FIghter!

We got the pleasure to talk to a proud Calgarian by the name of Chad Anheliger. Chad is a manager of the Bass Pro Shop in Cross Iron Mills by day and NEW UFC Fighter by night. Chad just won a UFC Contract with Dana White's Contender Series. We chatted with him about that experience, working at Bass Pro Shop while juggling a fight career, odds against him, wanting to give up, piss tests, whats next and more.

If you're a fight fan remember this name...Chad Angeliger. A Calgary boy we're damn proud of! Check out our chat with him.