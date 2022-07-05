Long ago Mick Jagger said the phrase “Charlie’s good tonight, ain’t he?” on the bands live album “Get Yer Ya Ya’s Out”

Charlie’s Good Tonight is now the name of the new authorized biography of the legendary Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts 58 year career with the Stones. The book has a stamp of approval from the band, it was written by long time Rolling Stones journalist Paul Sexton. The book will also include forewords by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards as well as a prelude by original Stones manager Andrew Oldham!

You can pre-order the book that comes out October 11th HERE