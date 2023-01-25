Cheap/FREE Things That Might Improve Your Mental Health, Love Ash!

TODAY is Bell Let's Talk Day.

A day where we focus a conversation around mental health - and it can be a heavy one for sure. It can also be a great moment to take suggestions, swap stories and learn new ways to improve our mental health.

Here's a few things you can do to help (in my experience) that cost next to, or nothing at all!

1) Go for a walk - or try a workout

Sometimes when you're in a crappy headspace, the LAST thing you want to do is exercise.

For me, I always find my head feels more clear and I feel much more at ease after some physical activity. It's also proven scientifically to help with mental health.

If it's out of your comfort zone, mix in something you're familiar with - like kickass rock music!

This yoga class is esentially headbanging, power stances and devil horns. PERFECT!

2) You are what you eat

Food is expensive - so this isn't free necessarily. However, next time you're grabbing some grub at the store, try to find foods that fuel your body. When you are consistenly powering your body with nutrients, it's shown to improve your mental health tremendously!

ALSO - if you haven't already, chug some water today! That does wonders too!

3) Fun night IN

Sometimes the best things for our soul are the easiest to achieve. Like when is the last time you set aside a night to just do something fun at home with your partner? Or family?

A game of cards, a puzzle, a board game. All of these activities get us OFF our phones and devices and spending some wholesome time with loved ones. Amazing for mental health.

Last weekend, my boyfriend and I grabbed a bucket of this stuff for $9 and made some stuff out of clay. It was SO fun and super cheap. We felt like little kids again.

Grab some HERE.