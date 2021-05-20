Check Out A Slash Song Recorded With Chester Bennington

A snippet of a Slash song called Crazy with the late Chester Bennington recently came to light.

The very rocking tune was recorded for Slash's solo album about 10 years ago although the song never came to light until now.

However, you may have heard a similar song musically as Slash released a song with Lemmy Klimster of Motorhead called Captain Alibi.

"When I was doing my first solo record, I worked with a lot of different people, some of whom, for whatever reason, didn't end up on the record. One was with Chester. We did a song and LINKIN PARK at the time didn't allow it to happen, so I did it with Lemmy. The guy who engineered my demos sent it to me and I sent it to Chester's family." - Slash via blabbermouth.net

Chris Foord