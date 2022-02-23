CHECK OUT! Aftershock Lineup Announced!

If you're looking for a kick ass music festival to go to after 2 years of lock down, may I suggest... AFTERSHOCK!!!!

The four day event will take place October 6th - 9th at Discovery Park in Sacramento, Ca....

ROB ZOMBIE, SLIPKNOT, JUDAS PRIEST, KISS, PAPA ROACH, SHINEDOWN, FOO FIGHTERS, STP, EVANESCENCE, GWAR, APOCALYPITICA, HALESTROM, THE CHATS and many more!!!!

Tickets are on sale now and to get yours or more for all the information click here. Check out the full list of bands, see the poster below!

Rock!

Chris Foord

...Let's be honest, be a helluva road trip too!

