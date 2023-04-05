Check Out (and buy) Kirk Hammet/Gibsons New 1979 Gibson Flying V Guitar

Kirk Hammet signed up with World Class Guitar makers Gibson in 2021.

And now two years later, Hammet and Gibson introduce what they have collaberating on... a new version of the 1979 flying V guitar.

The 1979 Flying V guitar was the kind that Kirk used for Metallica's early albums like Kill 'Em All", "Ride The Lightning", "Master Of Puppets", "…And Justice for All" and The Black Album.

"When I really think about it, Gibson guitars have been on every single METALLICA album. And primarily on the first three albums. It was all Gibson-powered because all I had was my Flying V, and then I had a Strat copy, and I had a Jackson. The Jackson didn't really come to me 'til 'Master Of Puppets'. That Gibson Flying V was a real workhorse in the studio for the first four or five albums, and then after that, I started playing vintage Gibsons from 'Load' on, and I started playing Standards almost all the time." "I think I have almost every '70s Flying V, from '79 to '81,' "I really like that particular run of Flying Vs. There are a lot of cool colors, and I like the design, I like the weight, I like the sound. I have one of the very first Flying V's from 1957, a prototype." n- Kirlk Hammet via blabbermouth.net

To order your Hammet/Gibson 1979 Flying V guitar click here.

Metallica's new album '72 Seasons will be out Friday, April 14th.

Rock!

