iHeartRadio
Instagram Snapchat
929292
Sms*

Check Out Beavis & Butthead As 'Middle Aged' For Upcoming Movie

beavs34

Mike Judge, the creator of Beavis and Butthead tweeted saying that there will be a new movie out this year but first, the now-middle aged slackers need to get into shape... 

 

I wonder if they'll watch Miley Cyrus video's now?

For more on this story click here. 

Rock!

 

12

CONTESTS

WIN MORE!