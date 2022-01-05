Check Out Beavis & Butthead As 'Middle Aged' For Upcoming Movie
Mike Judge, the creator of Beavis and Butthead tweeted saying that there will be a new movie out this year but first, the now-middle aged slackers need to get into shape...
Beavis and Butt-Head will be returning this year with a brand new movie and more on Paramount+. No exact date yet, but soon. They need some time to get back in shape. pic.twitter.com/tN5rePP9Kn— Mike Judge (@MikeJudge) January 5, 2022
I wonder if they'll watch Miley Cyrus video's now?
For more on this story click here.
Rock!