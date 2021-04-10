Check Out Gene Simmons and Shannon Tweed's Mansion!
Kiss member Gene Simmons and his Canadian Actor Wife Shannon Tweed showed off their $25 Million Dollar Mansion to ET.
They bought the property back in 1984 for just over a million and have lived their lives there since.
Gene is a rock star who loves his family and life. We call learn from Gene!
Rock!
Chris Foord
