Check Out Gene Simmons and Shannon Tweed's Mansion!

Kiss member Gene Simmons and his Canadian Actor Wife Shannon Tweed showed off their $25 Million Dollar Mansion to ET.

They bought the property back in 1984 for just over a million and have lived their lives there since.

Gene is a rock star who loves his family and life. We call learn from Gene!

Rock!

