Check Out How Chelsea Handler Celebrated Her 46th Birthday

This chick knows how to have a good time.

Comedian Chelsea Handler is currently living in Whistler, and when her 46th birthday rolled around she decided to go skiing.

Normal enough, right?

Nope.

Chelsea hit the slopes wearing next to nothing. She rocked a pair of underwear, nipple pasties, and a skiing helmet adourned with both a Canadian and American flag.

She was also drinking a beverage as she slid down the hill and was smoking was appeared to be a joint.

How badly do you wanna hang out with her for her next birthday?!

Check out the video: