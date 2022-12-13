Check Out The 2023 CFL Sched, Playoff Games Moved To Saturday's

The 2023 CFL Schedule is out and the Calgary Stampeders will kick off the new season hosting the BC lions on Thursday, June 8th.

Some changes to the schedule this year include, more games on Sunday and more games consistently starting at 5pm on weekends.

Probably the biggest change will be that Playoff games will be switched from Sunday to Saturday.

However, The 110th Grey Cup will be played at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton on Sunday, November 19th.

To read up more on the changes for upcoming schedule click here.

Check out the full schedule here.

And in case you missed it this week, Dave Dickenson will now be head coach and GM of the Stampeders. Click here for more.

Go Stamps Go!

Chris Foord